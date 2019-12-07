Drive-by Giving Day hits the streets

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If your commute runs through Altoona, there’s a chance you might have seen this big guy today.

Santa, along with a few other festive volunteers were at the corner of Sixth Avenue collecting money for Family Services Inc.

It all goes to the group’s Santa project, which brings Christmas cheer to less fortunate families across Blair County.

They tell us every cent donated stays local and has the potential to help thousands.

For one of the volunteers, the best part of the day is seeing first hand the impact they can make.

“The best part is when you see someone pull up, and they tell you that family services has helped them in the past, and now they’re in a better position, and they wanna give back,” said Rhonda Smith: Director of Operations, Family Services.

In its 19th year, drive-by giving day was started by local radio station WRTA.

This year the station’s new owner expanded the event to include WKMC and Q94.

If you’d like to help out, they’ll be collecting money, toys, and non-perishable food items until 6 p.m.