Rattlesnake hunt to take place in Cameron County

A rattlesnake is seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Club in Driftwood is hosting a rattlesnake hunt June 12 and 13.

The two-day event will open at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. This is a catch and release event; all snakes must be returned to the capture site by sunset June 13.

REGISTRATION

Snake hunters can register starting Friday, June 11 at 6 p.m. at the Snake Pit. Registration will reopen Saturday at 7 a.m.

All hunters must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and Pennsylvania rattlesnake permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boating Commission with them in order to participate. All hunters must register prior to the event.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

There will be a hands-on training event for kids at four different time slots: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

At 5 p.m. all snakes must be turned in to be eligible for Saturday’s trophies. The contest will be based on the snake’s weight, according to event organizers. Trophies will be awarded at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

The kid’s training session will take place again at the following times: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. There will also be a questions & answers session throughout the day.

All snakes must be turned in by 2 p.m. Trophies will be rewarded by 3 p.m.

Overflow parking will be across from the Sinnemahoning Ballfield and in the field next to the Willows. The Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Club is at 15 Club Road in Driftwood.