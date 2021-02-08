Dozens of stolen electronics recovered, 3 arrested in Centre Co.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are currently in Centre County Jail after being accused of stealing a jeep, electronic devices and jewelry.

The following have been charged with possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property after police executed a search warrant on Feb. 6:

Summer Don Weitoish, 22, Osceola Mills

Samuel Jordan Bonsell, 30, Beccaria

Shawn Michael Moriarity, 40, Clearfield

Police said a 2020 Jeep Cherokee, over 50 cell phones, laptops, tablets, jewelry and other electronic devices were recovered that are suspected to be stolen.

Anyone that believes these stolen items belonged to them, call state police in Rockview at 814-355-7545 with specific details about the items (specific serial numbers, colors, brands, markings, background photos of the device, photo evidence, etc.)

All of the suspects have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Centre County Courthouse.