Dozens arrested from Cambria County in multi-state drug bust

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dozens were arrested Thursday for involvement in a drug ring in Cambria County that reached as far as California.

The Department of Justice for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced that 29 residents of Pennsylvania, one in Delaware and one in California were all indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws.

The defendants are all charged with conspiring to distribute and posses with into to distribute one kilo or more of a mixture containing heroin, five kilos or more of a mixture containing cocaine, 280 grams of crack-cocaine, 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl, 50 grams of meth and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth from April 2019 to July 2021 in the Western part of Pennsylvania.

The indictment, which was unsealed Thursday afternoon, named the following from Pennsylvania:

Mikal Davis, 44, Philadelphia

Darren Alston, 29, Johnstown

Anthony Andrews, 40, Johnstown

Debra Bailey, 58, Johnstown

Sandra Box, 55, Johnstown

Jonathan Brunson, 50, Johnstown

Hector Concepcion, 32, Johnstown

Willette Cooper, 39, Johnstown

James Dotson, 43, Johnstown

Joshua Edmonds, 28, Johnstown

Azheem Ellis, 45, Johnstown

Ruby Gil, 30, Johnstown

Shawn Howard, 47, Johnstown

Kevin Johnson, 35, Johnstown

Rashim Kennedy-Williams, 41, Johnstown

Perry King, 45, Johnstown

Amber Lingafelt, 55, Johnstown

Dwight Logan, 55, Johnstown

Jeffery Mann, 55, Philadelphia

George Mazey, 55, Johnstown

Timothy Mollet, 55, Turtle Creek

Mary Lou Nelson, 55, Johnstown

James Pearcy, 55, Philadelphia

Gina Petrucci, 55 Conshohocken

Rodney Smith, 55, Johnstown

Joseph Thornton, 55, Johnstown

Amanda Weidner, 55, Johnstown

Jessica Wilson, 55, Johnstown

Blake Young, 55, Johnstown

The indictment also named Derrick Polk, 55, of Long Beach California, and Paul Smith, 55, of Middletown, Delaware.

“Through this indictment, we have dismantled a major drug trafficking organization operating in Johnstown and beyond,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kaufman stated. “Restoring safe and drug-free neighborhoods for the law-abiding citizens in our communities remains our singular goal. Today we took another important step in that effort.”

“Drug trafficking is a dangerous and violent enterprise,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “These traffickers were in possession of multiple deadly firearms while peddling more than 150,000 doses of fentanyl/heroin and other drugs for profit. Thanks to the collaborative work with our local and federal law enforcement partners, 37 arrest warrants were issued to take down this drug trafficking operation. My office will continue to work with our partners to shut down these organizations wherever they’re found.”

All defendants are facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Assistant Unites States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.