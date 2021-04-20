Downtown Tyrone community clean up

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Improvement Group is taking on a big project, to grow their downtown area, and to start they are holding a downtown community clean-up.

“I am so excited for this downtown, it has a lot of historical value it’s a big railroad town and we are really trying to explore that and use that to our advantage,” Tyrone Improvement Group President Ann Osborne said.

After Osborne came back to Tyrone, she missed how it was when she was younger.

“I think people are ready to see it come back alive and businesses to be in downtown again and to come and do their shopping and get their hair done and eat dinner its a big thing that needs to happen here and I think it really can,” Osborne said.

The Tyrone Improvement Group was formed to focus on growing the downtown area and for one of their first projects they are looking for volunteers to come out and help clean up this Saturday.

“The streets and the sidewalks really need a good cleaning the building the windows need to be washed,” Osborne said.

The community is coming together to make it happen.

Fish Window Cleaning is providing free window cleaning for the businesses downtown and the Calvary Church is providing lunch for everyone helping.

The next event they will hold is already underway…

“I just think people are ready to get out and have fun so that segued into having food trucks the first Saturday of every month May to September at the Tyrone Historic Railroad Park,” Osborne said.

Volunteers will meet at the railroad park at 8 am and it will end at noon.