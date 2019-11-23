Downtown State College kicks off holiday season with tree lighting ceremony

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas in downtown State College.

Families came to see local performers bring in the holiday season with dancing and Christmas carols Friday night.

At the end of the night, Santa Claus came on an Alpha fire truck and picked a child to help him light the tree for the downtown State College improvement district’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

“We consider it one of the neatest nights of the year in downtown State College, where we really want to welcome the community and create that sense of community spirit, in lighting the tree,” Rob Schmidt, Executive Director for the Downtown State College Improvement District, said.

Saturday is downtown holiday open house day in State College. Downtown businesses will offer different activities and refreshments for shoppers, to encourage supporting local businesses for holiday shopping.