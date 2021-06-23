Downtown State College hosts summer concert series: ‘Live at 5’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A weekly summer concert series kicks off in downtown State College on July 1. It’s called ‘Live at 5’.
Every Thursday from 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., friends & family can gather at the MLK Plaza on Fraser Street and listen to free concerts from local artists.
July 1: The Corner Brothers
July 8: Anchor & Arrow
July 15: Donny Burns Duo
July 22: Midstate Select
July 29: The Kristi Jean Trio
August 5: Caledonia
August 12: Canary
August 19: Caryn Dixon and Jaoh
August 26: Tightrope (featuring Chris Bell)
September 2: Andrew Jackson Jazz Showcase
September 9: The Extra Miles