‘Downtown Shutdown’ taking place in Ebensburg: What to know before you go

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today kicks off a series of events the Ebensburg Borough and Community has in store for the weekend, and we created a list of everything you can expect to see before you head out.

Downtown Shutdown

Starting today, July 30, head to the Downtown Shutdown to explore local shops and restaurants and then top off the night with music in the streets featuring a live band.

The streets will close at 6 p.m., and from 8 to 11 p.m., the Bachelor Boys Band will have a special performance for the community at the intersection of High & Center Streets under the street light.

Before the shutdown, there will be other events worth checking out, too.

Additional events include the following:

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Fran’s Fair Garden Fresh Flowers : $1 Stem @ Follow Your Art

: @ Follow Your Art 10 a.m. to noon – Friday Funday, Sea Shell Art for Kids 7+ @ Follow Your Art

@ Follow Your Art 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Firehouse Sub Fundraiser @ Ebensburg Area EMS

@ Ebensburg Area EMS 6 to 8 p.m. – Workshop, Sunflower Wine Goblet Painting (BYOB) @ Follow Your Art

@ Follow Your Art 6 p.m. – Open Painting, Wooden Quilt Squares & Ceramics @ The Porch Peddler’s Workshop

@ The Porch Peddler’s Workshop 6 p.m. – Sons of the American Legion Cookout with The Dillions Band @ American Legion

@ American Legion 6 to 8 p.m. – Street Party to Benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital @ Wolf’s Performing Arts

@ Wolf’s Performing Arts 6 p.m. – Tom Nevers Field Band & Patterson’s Country Cookin Food Truck @ Lloyd Street Brewing Company

@ Lloyd Street Brewing Company 9:15 p.m. – Fire Dancers @ Center and High Street

Homecoming

Tomorrow, July 31, the 2021 Ebensburg Homecoming begins. The annual celebration started in 1997 for the Ebensburg Bicentennial, and since then, it has become a tradition for the community.

The schedule of events are as follows:

All day – Communuty yard sales throughout Ebensburg

throughout Ebensburg 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Indoor yard sale, basket raffle and breakfast/lunch food sales @ Bishop Carroll High School (hosted by girl’s soccer team)

@ Bishop Carroll High School (hosted by girl’s soccer team) 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Book sale @ Ebensburg Public Library

@ Ebensburg Public Library 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Outdor flea market @ Ebensburg Public Library

@ Ebensburg Public Library 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Basket raffle @ Ebensburg Public Library

@ Ebensburg Public Library 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – The Grove Food Truck and bake sale @ Ebensburg Public Library

@ Ebensburg Public Library 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Yard sale, basket raffle and food sales @ VFW parking lot

@ VFW parking lot 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Free Hatha Yoga at the pool @ Ebensburg Borough Pool (rain location: YPCC)

@ Ebensburg Borough Pool (rain location: YPCC) 9 to 11 a.m. – Kid’s Fishing Derby @ Lake Rowena (hosted by Lions Club)

@ Lake Rowena (hosted by Lions Club) 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Farmer’s market @ Penn Eben Park

@ Penn Eben Park 9 a.m. – Homecoming 5k and 15k @ Ghost Town Trail – YPCC Trailhead (hosted by Friends of CCXC)

@ Ghost Town Trail – YPCC Trailhead (hosted by Friends of CCXC) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Free Tennis Lessons & Open House @ Ebensburg Tennis Center Jr. Lesson (9 to 17) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults – noon to 1 p.m.

@ Ebensburg Tennis Center 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Art workshops, flowers, slushees, popcorn and more @ Follow Your Art

@ Follow Your Art 5 p.m. – Free backpack giveaway (while supplies last) @ Lake Rowena (hosted by Cambria Summit ABATE)

(while supplies last) @ Lake Rowena (hosted by Cambria Summit ABATE) 4 to 8:30 p.m. – Hogue’s Fun Factory bounce house and obstacle course @ Lake Rowena

@ Lake Rowena 4 to 8:30 p.m. – Food trucks: Gary’s Ice Cream, Bona’s Pizza and Roots Kitchen & Juicery @ Lake Rowena

@ Lake Rowena 5 to 8 p.m. – Basket raffle @ Lake Rowena

@ Lake Rowena 7 to 10 p.m. – Live music by Flood City Brass Band @ Lake Rowena

@ Lake Rowena Dusk – Fireworks show on the lake @ Lake Rowena

SUNDAY, Aug. 1, 12 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. – Sunflower stroll @ Innovative Extracts by Golden Farms

For more information, head to the Ebensburg Borough and Community’s Facebook page to see the latest updates.