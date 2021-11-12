Downtown Johnstown’s ‘Light Up Night’ around the corner

The Christmas Tree in Johnstown is nearly ready to light up with one week before the Light Up Night event scheduled for Nov. 19.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Soon, Downtown Johnstown will transform into a winter wonderland as Christmas lights and displays decorate Central Park and Main Street.

The Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night will take place Friday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event officially kicks off the Christmas season. At 8 p.m., the lights turn on and so comes the season of giving.

Volunteers from different local businesses and organizations have been working on setting everything up ahead of the event since Monday, Nov. 8, according to the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.

Central Park in Downtown Johnstown is being decorated for the 2021 Christmas season.

There will be inflatable balloons, floats, live music, food trucks and a special appearance from Santa himself. The event will take up Main Street between Walnut Street and Franklin Street.

“Downtown is the heart of the community,” Discover Johnstown wrote on its website. “It’s not Christmas ’till you bring the family to Downtown Johnstown.”

For more information, head to Discovery Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s website.