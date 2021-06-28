Downtown Huntingdon Car and Bike Cruise returns, July 3

COMPTON, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 08: A vintage car is seen during Amazon Studios’ “Them” Drive-in Special Screening on April 08, 2021 in Compton, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios’)

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 36th Annual Downtown Huntingdon Car and Bike Cruise will return Saturday, July 3 at 5 p.m.

Participants are asked to gather at Juniata College starting at 5 p.m. with the cruise and police escort starting at 6 p.m. Following past years’ parades, the cruise will follow the regular route passing through the 5th, 6th and 7th blocks of Washington Street but will not loop.

Those attending are asked to park on an angle along Washington Street and following police guides to available spots.

The winning cars in the show will fall into one of the categories below:

Best in Show

Best Convertible

Best Motorcycle

Best Truck

Most Unique

Prizes awarded to the vehicles are compliments of local businesses.

Following the car and bike cruise, a firework show will begin at 9:40 p.m. from Flagpole Hill.