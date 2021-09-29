Downtown Dubois’ “Octoberfest” returns this weekend

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Downtown DuBois Inc.’s second annual “Octoberfest.” The fall festival will be happening this Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and will close down the streets of West Long Ave., as members of the community gather to enjoy a fun-filled day.

More than 30 vendors are expected, as well as food trucks, games, vendors, crafts, a baking contest, car show, fire truck, music, entertainment, and woodcarving.

The car show will feature everything from antiques to muscle cars for everyone to enjoy, Eddie Tate, a member of the Downtown DuBois Inc. said. “An incredible car show with antique cars – the muscle cars – live music. It’s like small-town USA at its best.”

Tate also added that the festival’s return is crucial for the small town to be able to come together.

“It’s so important, especially after everything that we’ve been through the last year and a half as a community. Now everybody is coming out and smiling and feeling a sense of normal again,” he said.

Applications for vendors and food trucks are still being accepted. The costs for a spot are $100 for a food truck and $25 for a craft vendor. To reserve a spot you can contact the Downtown Dubois group at 814-375-4769, or go to their website for more details here.