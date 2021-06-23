Downtown Dubois Inc. “Art in the Windows” showcases local artists

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Downtown Dubois revitalization group has teamed up with local artists and businesses for their “Art in the Windows” campaign.

17 local artists paintings,collages, and mosaics are on display in the windows of 23 businesses across town through Saturday, June 26.

Beatification chairman Eddie Tate said the project showcases the talent of the artists and also enhances the beauty the downtown has to offer.

“There’s a huge passion for art here in Dubois. The artwork that is on display in downtown Dubois will be enjoyed by everybody that is strolling up and down the sidewalk,” Tate said. “We get a lot of visitors from the interstate, and lots of compliments on our downtown.”