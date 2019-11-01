Downtown DuBois businesses kick of holiday shopping season

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Businesses in DuBois are already getting in the holiday spirit.

Friday was the first-ever Sleigh the Night in Downtown DuBois.

Businesses were open late with sales, prizes and holiday treats.

A pop up boutique is even celebrated its grand opening on North Brady Street.

The owner of Brady Street Floral organized the event to get people visiting downtown.

“I just enjoy doing what I do and I just think it’s nice to co-op with other businesses, there’s a lot of great businesses downtown and it’s just great working together,” Jennifer Jackson said.

Sleigh the Night went from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.