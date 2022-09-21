CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – At a recent Clearfield Borough Council meeting, there were talks about hiring crossing guards for Downtown Clearfield.

During the last meeting, Clearfield Borough Police talked about two separate hotspots where several individuals have received citations for failing to stop for school buses and kids crossing the street.

The two spots are in front of the YMCA and in front of the Saint Francis School. After consideration borough council members approved the want for crossing guards and are now on the lookout for eligible personnel.

“Well, we’d like to get that as soon as possible especially when it comes to the danger of the students and everyone around the school buses. We’d like to get that moving as quickly as possible and everyone on the borough council agrees 100% that this is a bad issue and we have to take care of it,” Vice President of the Clearfield Borough Council Steve Livergood said.

Chief Vince McGinnis also added, “I think we want to keep the students safe as well as educate the motorists on the violation of running a school bus stop and students loading and unloading the bus.”

Officer McGinnis also said that the violation of failing to stop comes with a $285 fine. Livergood mentioned that local fire departments and fire police could work as crossing guards as they have an extensive background in safety laws.

PennDOT Safety Press Officer Timothy Nebgen shared details on school bus safety and what the stopping laws are and the penalties for violating them. You can follow the link here for more details.