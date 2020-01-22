Downtown Bellefonte Inc talks plans, future of business in Bellefonte

Downtown Bellefonte Inc. is an economic development organization, meant to help existing businesses thrive and bring in new businesses.

Tuesday night, they invited the community to learn more about their vision, plans and goals for business in 2020.

At Big Springs Spirits Distillery the annual Downtown Bellefonte Incorporated meeting has business owners and neighbors, excited.

“I think the thing that I’m most amazed about learning tonight is that it’s not all talk, there’s an awful lot of “do” going on in Bellefonte,” Nancy Noll, owner of the Queen Victorian Bed and Breakfast, said.

Noll, owns the Queen Victorian Bed and Breakfast in Bellefonte.

She wants to see downtown flourish which is not only good for business, but good for the community.

This meeting shows promise for the future with new event planning and marketing strategies.

“This year we’re really focusing on a ton of projects that people talked about tonight, there’s a signage project that’s gonna’ help people from out of the area find our community and find out parking lots and those things that you don’t often think about,” Ellen Matis, President of the Board of Downtown Bellefonte Inc, said.

Downtown Bellefonte Inc. or DBI is also applying for a marketing grant from the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, to help encourage visitors from out of town to visit downtown Bellefonte.

Noll says DBI has a special events committee that has been instrumental in marketing and supporting popular events, like the sell-out “Bellefonte Under the Lights”, “Bellefonte Cruise” and the Arts and Crafts show.

“That same enthusiasm now is leading to adding more events to the activities that they’re doing in Bellefonte and they’re events that are bringing, not just people from Bellefonte and State College, but bringing people from all over Pennsylvania,” Noll, said.