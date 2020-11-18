Downtown Bellefonte Inc., Local Historia team up to host “Taste of History” Tours

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown Bellefonte Inc. has partnered with Local Historia to host “Taste of History” Walking Tours showcasing local businesses.

This new initiative started at the end of October. The tours will be at Big Spring Spirits and Good Intent Cider this weekend.

The tours require social distancing and masking guidelines to be followed. This will likely be the last weekend of the walking tours.

“We are outside so I think it’s a healthy activity to do, as long as people are wearing their masks and maintaining social distance, which we do,” said Matt Maris, Tour Guide for the Local Historia.

“It’s our first time trying it out, and it’s been pretty successful, a couple of them sold out.”

For more information on the tours, visit Downtown Bellefonte Inc.’s website, or the Local Historia website.