Downtown Bedford Inc. hosts 7th annual Chili and Soup Cookoff

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local chefs are took home some hardware and bragging rights after the 7th annual “Feel the Heat” Chili and Soup Fest in Bedford over the weekend.

13 vendors took folks on a tour of Downtown Bedford while feeding them delicious soups and chili’s.

People got to vote for the best flavored and most creative entries.

Golden Eagle Inn took home most creative chili and most creative soup.

10/09 kitchen won best flavored chili and Homewood at Springhouse Estate won best flavored soup.