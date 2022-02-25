ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona wedding venue held its grand reopening Thursday afternoon after being closed for renovations.

The Columns Banquet Center was closed for well over a year because of renovations according to their Facebook. The building, known for its architectural and artistic makeup, is now one of the other historic buildings in Altoona that won’t fall victim to decay or construction.

Renovations began after the building was purchased last winter and took about ten months, with some still being made in the office spaces. The main extent of the renovations was focused on the water damage that the building sustained along with painting and plasterwork. The main banquet hall and the lower level are restored. Work is being done on the upper office spaces which include adding air condition to the upper levels.

Owner and Restorer Christopher Cook has hopes that the renovations will provide space for weddings and large-scale fundraisers.

The building was first built in 1942 as First National Bank and after numerous bank mergers, it closed in 2000. It was then purchased and reopened as a banquet and was shut down about four years ago before being sold to Cook.