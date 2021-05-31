Downtown Altoona Memorial Day parade

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The streets of Central PA will be filled with patriotism Monday.

As people take time to celebrate Memorial Day, one of the few parades taking place in our area is in downtown Altoona.

The parade starts at 10:30 AM and the festivities will honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

All veterans are invited to walk in the parade.

After the parade, a ceremony will be held at the Robert E Laws Veterans Mall on 11th Avenue.

Since the parade was canceled from covid last year, Altoona residents are happy to see it back.

One veteran who will be making it out to watch is Ron Heller, who served in the marines for two tours in the Vietnam War.

“People don’t realize that 32 men from Altoona were killed in Vietnam and I see all the people that served Vietnam and WW2 in Korea and just makes me proud to see them and I like to watch the bands, I have family that was part of the band’s, majorettes, and everything and I just enjoy watching it,” Heller said.

There are a few other events happening in Central PA including a ceremony at 11 AM in front of the Bedford County Courthouse and a parade in St. Mary’s at 10 AM.