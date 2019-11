CROMWELL TWP, HUNTINGDON CO, Pa. (WTAJ) -- State Police are filing charges against an unruly 12-year-old for disorderly conduct and harassment that took place on November 4, 2019.

Police report the child was out of control during school and caused the whole class to be moved several times. Two teachers, 65 and 50, sustained bruises when they attempted to stop her from leaving one of the rooms.