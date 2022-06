UPDATE: At 12:28 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, the road reopened.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A downed tree has closed a section of Business 220 in Bedford County.

According to 511 Pa., there was a report of a tree down around 9:40 p.m. on Business 220, also known as Richard Street and Penn Road, in both directions between Backsprings and Sweet Root Roads.