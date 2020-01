CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are on the scene where power lines are down in Clearfield County.

According to Clearfield Fire Department, high tension power lines are down in the area of S. 6th Street and Arnold Ave.

Clearfield Fire Department says there are widespread power outages in the area and Penelec is on scene.

Crews estimate power will be restored around 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.