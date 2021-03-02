DoorDash comes to Huntingdon, drivers wanted

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The mobile food delivery service DoorDash is now available in Huntingdon.
DoorDash is an app that users download on their phones, where they can order from both fast-food and local restaurants. It is available in over 4,000 cities across the United States, Canada and Australia.
This also opens up an opportunity for community members to earn another form of income, as DoorDash is hiring drivers in the Huntingdon area. These “dashers” as the company calls them are responsible for picking up and delivering orders. Dashers have the ability to receive tips for their service.
Here are the requirements to become a dasher:
- You must be at least 18 years old
- Have a valid driver’s license
- Have a social security number
- Consent to a background check
- Have a mode of transportation and a smartphone
You can find job listings to become a dasher on their website.