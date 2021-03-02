DoorDash comes to Huntingdon, drivers wanted

FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. Meal delivery company DoorDash said its revenue more than tripled last year thanks to pandemic-driven demand, but it still lost money because it spent more heavily on marketing and expanding its business. DoorDash reported a net loss of $312 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The mobile food delivery service DoorDash is now available in Huntingdon.

DoorDash is an app that users download on their phones, where they can order from both fast-food and local restaurants. It is available in over 4,000 cities across the United States, Canada and Australia.

This also opens up an opportunity for community members to earn another form of income, as DoorDash is hiring drivers in the Huntingdon area. These “dashers” as the company calls them are responsible for picking up and delivering orders. Dashers have the ability to receive tips for their service.

Here are the requirements to become a dasher:

You must be at least 18 years old

Have a valid driver’s license

Have a social security number

Consent to a background check

Have a mode of transportation and a smartphone

You can find job listings to become a dasher on their website.