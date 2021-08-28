Donors, Penn State leaders celebrate groundbreaking at new Palmer Museum

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction has officially begun on the new Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State University.

Friday afternoon, University Leadership and project donors gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The $70 million facility is located near the entrance of the Penn State Arboretum on Bigler Road.

Inside, you’ll find art exhibits from the museum’s 10,000 piece collection.

“It’s works of art will offer numerous learning opportunities for everyone who passes through it’s doors,” said Stephen Carpenter II, dean of the College of Arts & Architecture.

University President Eric Barron said the museum will attract faculty and students to Penn State, and will become a cultural destination.

“This is an opportunity for those school children, and for those individuals that study the works of art, and others who just come to enjoy historically significant pieces,” said Barron.

The museum is scheduled to open in 2024.