BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg residents are helping support Penn State Altoona student health and wellness initiative.

Dr. Carroll and Diane Osgood’s contribution of $26,320 made it possible to purchase a cepheid machine.

This machine will be able to test strep throat, flu, and COVID-19.

Test results will be available in an hour or less with 95 to 99% accuracy.

The machine has been delivered to Penn State Altoona with testing kits expected to arrive in November.