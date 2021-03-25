Donations continue for veterans in need

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Laurel Highlands Historical Village is continuing to gather food, paper goods and hygiene products for veterans in need.
Collection containers can be found at the following locations:
- Galleria Mall Food Court & Lottery Booth (9500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown)
- Hoss’s Ebensburg (4343 Admiral Peary Hwy, Ebensburg)
- Hoss’s Richland (441 Theatre Dr, Johnstown)
- Kimmies Restaurant (3767 William Penn Ave, Johnstown)
- The Corner Coffee Shoppe (810 Scalp Ave, Johnstown)
- Rizzo Chiropractic (400 N Center St, Ebensburg)
The organization plans to continue to collect food, paper goods, heating blankets, small kitchen appliances and hygiene products until further notice.
ITEMS TO DONATE
Food: Canned goods, drinks, rice meals, ready-to-eat meals, canned meats, bacon, pasta, breakfast items, condiments, jerky, candy, peanut butter, jelly, coffee, cocoa mixes, tea, cookies, seasoning, canned meats
Paper goods: Toilet, paper towels, wipes, plates, plastic plates and silverware
Household products: New blankets, sheets, towels, (bath & kitchen), heated blankets, heated mattress pads, cleaning supplies, air fresheners, Swiffer type mops, spin mops brooms, floor cleaners, window cleaners, working used or new kitchen appliances, including air fryers
Hygiene Products: For men and women such as makeup and razors