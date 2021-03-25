Donations continue for veterans in need

Photo by C Technical from Pexels

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Laurel Highlands Historical Village is continuing to gather food, paper goods and hygiene products for veterans in need.

Collection containers can be found at the following locations:

Galleria Mall Food Court & Lottery Booth (9500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown)

Hoss’s Ebensburg (4343 Admiral Peary Hwy, Ebensburg)

Hoss’s Richland (441 Theatre Dr, Johnstown)

Kimmies Restaurant (3767 William Penn Ave, Johnstown)

The Corner Coffee Shoppe (810 Scalp Ave, Johnstown)

Rizzo Chiropractic (400 N Center St, Ebensburg)

The organization plans to continue to collect food, paper goods, heating blankets, small kitchen appliances and hygiene products until further notice.

ITEMS TO DONATE

Food: Canned goods, drinks, rice meals, ready-to-eat meals, canned meats, bacon, pasta, breakfast items, condiments, jerky, candy, peanut butter, jelly, coffee, cocoa mixes, tea, cookies, seasoning, canned meats



Paper goods: Toilet, paper towels, wipes, plates, plastic plates and silverware



Household products: New blankets, sheets, towels, (bath & kitchen), heated blankets, heated mattress pads, cleaning supplies, air fresheners, Swiffer type mops, spin mops brooms, floor cleaners, window cleaners, working used or new kitchen appliances, including air fryers

Hygiene Products: For men and women such as makeup and razors



