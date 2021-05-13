Donation honors local child who died of cancer

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local organization is honoring the memory of an 11-year-old who recently lost her life to cancer.

At the request of Kaylee Kruise’s mother, the Brian Morden Foundation is donating $500 to the Radiation Department UPMC Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh and $500 to its own programs to support children with cancer.

Those who knew Kaylee say they’ll always remember her amazing smile through her many battles with brain cancer.

“She was brave , she had strong faith, and she just had such a love for life and she deserved much more than 11 years,” said her mother, Melissa.

A “Dancing for Kaylee Zumbathon” will be held this coming Sunday, May 16, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., by the Groove Fitness Studio to benefit Kaylee’s family and the Brian Morden Foundation. The foundation raises funds to support children with cancer and their families, and for childhood cancer research.