JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $10,000 donation is helping bring more lighting to Main Street in downtown Johnstown.

The donation was given to Vision Together 2025 by a private donor at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to hang lights on the street. Vision 2025 says they received their first shipment of lights and plans to work with the city on hanging them.

“This is urban acupuncture of the highest caliber,” Vision Together 2025 President and CEO Mike Tedesco said. “It’s a low cost, high impact project that both beautifies and brightens Main Street. We’re so grateful for the Community Foundation and City Hall. Both have stepped up to make this project happen.”

The light bulbs will be hung diagonally across the street and will help light a section of Main Street that is very busy during dark evenings. Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff says he is excited to see the lights installed and thinks the project is a great idea.

“I believe this project will aid in increasing the economic vitality of the downtown area,” Imhoff said. “This type of lighting sends a message that the City is a vibrant place to be after hours.”

The first installment is planned to be placed across Main Street between Market Street and Gazebo Park.