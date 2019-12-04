Donated bikes go to kids for special olympics

Former Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris and his wife joined in on the fun of “Giving Tuesday”. The pair bought five specially-made bikes for kids with special needs and gave them out at the Bryce Jordan Center.

They also supplied training on how to use them. The donation totals $1,200

Children can use the bikes to compete in the Special Olympics next year.

“These little bikes in particular have no pedals, and therefore the kids can just learn to ride, which is glide and balance,” Wayne Lilly, Senior Director of Development and Outreach, for Stryder Education Foundation, said.

“It’s great to see these Special Olympic athletes perform as they were doing, as we were going around on our bikes,” Franco Harris, former Penn State Running Back, said.

The Stryder Education Foundation donated another five bikes, for a total of ten. The bikes will be split between Mount Nittany, Patton and Spring Creek Elementary schools.