Donald Trump Jr. visits Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Donald Trump Jr. will be representing his father’s “Make America Great Again” campaign in Johnstown Wednesday afternoon.

Trump Jr. will be speaking to a limited crowd at the rally–which is set to open its doors at 1 p.m. and begin at 2 p.m. at the Roxbury Park Bandshell. Parking will also be limited due to the area being surrounded by homes.

This visit marks Donald Trump Jr.’s first visit to our area.

The Pennsylvania Democrats responded to Trump Jr.’s visit through a statement Wednesday morning. “The only thing voters in Cambria County want to hear from the Trump campaign is why the good-paying jobs and booming factories that the president repeatedly promised them never appeared,” said party spokesman Andres Anzola.

Many of Trump’s family members are touring the United States trying to gain support for the president, who is seeking his second term in office.

WTAJ will have an exclusive interview following the event and will continue to give updates as it is being covered.