Donald Trump Jr. speaks at ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another campaign stop to garner support for President Trump came through Pennsylvania today. Donald Trump Jr. spoke at the Roxbury Bandshell in Johnstown in front of a packed crowd.

Trump Jr. was back in the state again after a visit to Harrisburg last week. His message was clear, the Trump Administration doesn’t believe Biden is fit for office.

“So many of the policies that Joe Biden has espoused over the last 50 years have destroyed so much of Pennsylvania. I mean his policies for the working-class men have shipped all of our American dreams to China. Donald Trump has fought to bring those things back and created the greatest economy America has ever known,” said Trump Jr.

He also touched on other key points he feels the administration has benefited the Commonwealth in the last four years.

“Obviously the Rail Age to Energy Policy and fracking, opening up, becoming energy independent is a big part of what this administration has been able to put forth.”

Those are things they feel won’t will be delivered if Biden were to take office.

“Joe Biden’s been talking about these things for 50 years and hasn’t delivered yet. I have a feeling he’s not going to start now.”

More than 200 gathered today showing their support for President Trump.

“He has done so much for the economy and it’s all coming down to show here in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. That’s why he love him, that’s why we need him so badly to be reflected to keep this economy going strong,” said supporter Linda Russell.

Trump Jr. also touched on rioting and looting and said both would increase if Biden were to be elected next month.

Pennsylvania Democrats issued a statement ahead of Trump Jr.’s visit to Johnstown and criticized President Trump.

“The only thing voters in Cambria County want to hear from the Trump campaign is why the good-paying jobs and booming factories that the president repeatedly promised them never appeared. Over the last four years, President Trump has always looked out for his wealthy friends and large corporations while leaving working families with the bill,” said Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesman Andres Anzola. “Pennsylvanians deserve a president who will actually deliver on his promises to grow good-paying union jobs and boost American manufacturing. We deserve Joe Biden.”