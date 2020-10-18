Donald Trump Jr. making stops in State College, Hollidaysburg Tuesday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Donald Trump Jr. will be making a few stops in our region this week, according to the Trump campaign’s website.

Donald Trump Jr. will be hosting “Make America Great Again” events in State College and Hollidaysburg on Tuesday.

His first stop will be in State College, at the Fullington Trailways. General admission will begin at 1:30 pm, and the event will start at 3 pm, the campaign adds.

Then, he will make his way to Hollidaysburg, where general admission begins at 4:30 pm, and the event is expected to start at 6 pm at McLanahan Corp.

All tickets will be on a first come, first serve basis.