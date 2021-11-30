Domino’s holding fundraiser for Russell Family

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Domino’s stores of Duncansville and Tyrone will be holding a fundraiser Wednesday Dec. 1 to benefit the late correctional officer Rhonda Russell’s family.

A proceed of total sales made by both stores will go towards the family in their time of need. This includes all curbside, pickup, and delivery. Store hours are from 10:30 to midnight.

The fundraiser was initiated by the Duncansville location managers and Tyrone employees who knew the family personally. They felt the need to return the favor and help the family.

Area Supervisor for the Blair County Domino’s, Ashley Croft, said that fundraisers like this connect the stores to the community even more and keep the small-town feel. She said the family is grateful for the support from both of the stores.

“They’re more than grateful for us doing this,” Croft said. “I know it’s a hard time, so anything we can do to make it easier for them, it’s what we’re all about and helping support them.”

The stores have done similar fundraisers in the past and have been successful for the families. Croft said that the community appreciates the support and effort of the stores.

One employee, Haylee Blowers, grew up with Russell’s youngest son and has been in touch with him since the tragedy. She was one of the employees that were part of the initiative to start the fundraiser.

“It’s just really like heartwarming to know that we can do that for the community,” Blowers said. “And just to let them know that we’re not just a business and a restaurant, we’re here to support the people that support us. So, it’s really important and heartwarming to know that we can help them anyway that we can.”