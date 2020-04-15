Domino’s gives essential workers at Blair County Prison free lunch

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Domino’s pizza is giving away roughly 10 million slices of pizza to help feed those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Company and franchise-owned locations across the country will start donating slices to people in their communities starting this week, according to a Domino’s news release. Every Domino’s store will have 200 pizzas to distribute.

Wednesday, Domino’s in Duncansville gave pizzas to the essential workers at the Blair County Prison. Enough to feed all three shifts.