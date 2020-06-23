Domino’s puts on fundraiser for employee

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Domino’s Pizza in Duncansville is setting up a fundraiser tomorrow to help one of their employees after a recent tragedy.

Nikki Musselman, a delivery driver who has been working at the pizza shop for the past two and a half years, lost everything in a house fire last week.

Her coworkers, such as Debbie Mearkle, the General Manager, are raising money at work to help her get back on her feet.

“We are pretty much a family here so we like to help out,” said Mearkle, “we’d just like to get her back on her feet and help her as much as we can.”

All sales made at Domino’s on Wednesday, June 23, from 10:30 a.m. to Midnight will go towards supporting Nikki’s recovery.

You can call 814-696-9300, or go to their website to order a pizza and support the fundraiser.