Domestic violence shelter in dire need of food donations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Family Services Incorporated in Blair County is asking for food donations to help support their victim services programs.

The group, located in Altoona, is looking for nonperishable food items to help people who are seeking out emergency shelter from violence or abuse.

“We’re working with folks who are feeling domestic violence. We’re seeing an increase in the folks that are in need of this safe shelter so budgets are low right now. We’re really in need of food,” Direct Service Supervisor Cheryl Gonsman said.

All donations can be made to the Family Services Incorporated main office at 2022 Broad Avenue, Altoona.