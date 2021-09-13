Dollar General opens new store in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dollar General opened a new store located at 6823 Tyrone Pike in Tyrone.

The new Tyrone location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app or website.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said.

Along with the opening, Dollar General will donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Tyrone community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. Anyone interested in applying can look for available positions on the Dollar General Careers website.

“The addition of our new Tyrone store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Nieser said.