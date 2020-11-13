DOH opens COVID-19 testing site at Blair County Convention Center

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

HARRISBURG, PA – Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced beginning Sunday, November 15, a drive-thru and indoor testing clinic will be held at the Blair County Convention Center to help contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

The department has signed a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) to provide testing in communities in need across Pennsylvania. AMI has already deployed to Centre, Columbia, Indiana, Berks, Northumberland, Lebanon, Huntingdon, and Westmoreland counties to perform community testing.

Testing in Blair County will be available daily from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on the following days:

Sunday, November 15;

Monday, November 16;

Tuesday, November 17;

Wednesday, November 18;

Thursday, November 19;

Sunday, November 22;

Monday, November 23; and

Tuesday, November 24.

“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 1,825 cases in Blair County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Dr. Levine said. “This testing site will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

This week, Blair has the 29th-highest percent-positivity in the state at 9.6 percent. This is up from a percent-positivity of 8.0 percent the previous week. The department believes that increased testing in the county will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward. Other concerning counties, identified as those with percent positives above 5 percent, can be found on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard . Each county is being monitored as the state continues to examine all available data.

The address for testing is Blair County Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive, Altoona, PA, 16602.

Up to 440 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.