Dog stolen from Somerset County home, state police investigating

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the person responsible for stealing a dog from its kennel in Southampton Township.

An unknown man stole the dog around noon Dec. 8 along the 5200 block of Glencoe Road, according to state police in Somerset. They were told the man was driving a burgundy SUV with a Maryland registration.

The dog stolen is a pug/terrier mix worth approximately $500.

Anyone with information should contact state police at 814-445-4104.