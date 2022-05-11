CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s beloved pet dog was rescued Wednesday morning after falling down a sinkhole in Centre County.

“Exploring the newly found sinkhole seemed like a good idea at the time – so many new sniffs to explore and a dog always follows his nose,” the Alpha Fire Company said in a Facebook post.

Frederick the Corgi fell into a sinkhole in a yard on Elmwood Street in State College. Crews were able to hoist Frederick out of the hole. He was unharmed and reunited with his owner.

A corgi was rescued from a sinkhole in Centre County on May 11.

A corgi was rescued from a sinkhole in Centre County on May 11.

A corgi was rescued from a sinkhole in Centre County on May 11.

A corgi was rescued from a sinkhole in Centre County on May 11.

A corgi was rescued from a sinkhole in Centre County on May 11.

The Alpha Fire Company and College Township’s Public Works Department were at the scene.