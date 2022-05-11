CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s beloved pet dog was rescued Wednesday morning after falling down a sinkhole in Centre County.
“Exploring the newly found sinkhole seemed like a good idea at the time – so many new sniffs to explore and a dog always follows his nose,” the Alpha Fire Company said in a Facebook post.
Frederick the Corgi fell into a sinkhole in a yard on Elmwood Street in State College. Crews were able to hoist Frederick out of the hole. He was unharmed and reunited with his owner.
The Alpha Fire Company and College Township’s Public Works Department were at the scene.