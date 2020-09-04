Dog of homicide suspect found safe after multiple-day search in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The dog of Anthony Boone, the man accused of killing Rebecca Solt in Clearfield County, was safety captured Thursday night.

Animals Matter of Clearfield County started to search for the dog, Axle, after Boone was captured on Friday, and over the next six days, they received hundreds of calls and messages from people saying they saw the pup.

“Flyers and the community are our biggest supporters right now,” Tyler Bender, a member of Animals Matter of Clearfield County, said.

The folks at Animals Matter didn’t sleep for the first two days of searching for Axle, but got some hope on Sunday morning.

“I had gotten a text message with a picture of a dog coming down Antis Hill by the spring. When I’d seen that picture, I immediately called my team members and said, ‘Somebody spotted Axle, so we need to get there’,” Heather Hoover, Manager of Animals Matter of Clearfield County, said.

After the sightings, they set up cameras to follow Axle’s travel, which included returning to the crime scene and the location Boone was found by police.

“The owner’s scent would probably be there for a few days, and where Boone was sighted, that’s the sighting we got of Axle also,” Miranda Potts, Founder of Animals Matter of Clearfield County, said.

When they finally found a spot set a trap in Hyde, they used liquid smoke and raw meat in the surrounding areas.

“We cooked on a grill to kinda get the scent traveled, so it would lure him in,” Potts said.

And just a few hours later, there was Axle.

“I almost wanted to shed tears of joy. He was very calm, but the saddest part was he gave us that sad look, that droopy, puppy eyes,” Bender said.

As of Friday, the pup is doing well and recovering from almost a week of roaming. As for what’s next for Axle, Animals Matter said he might go to a rescue or a family member. And while they’re not able to make the final decision, they would like to a part of Axle’s future.

The organization is working to become a nonprofit. Anyone interested in donating to help dogs like Axle can use PayPal, Venmo, or CashApp.

CashApp-$AMOCC

PayPal- animalsmatternp@gmail.com

Send as Friends & Family

Venmo- @Animals-Matter