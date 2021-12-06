Dog licenses for 2022 in Centre County available next week

Exercising with your dog can be an excellent incentive to get out of the house and work out. If you know your dog loves the activity, you’re more likely to keep it up.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Dog owners rejoice, Centre County dog licenses will be available for purchase starting Monday, Dec. 13 for the 2022 year.

This year, residents will be able to purchase their dog licenses online, as there are two licenses available depending on if your animal is unaltered or spayed, and/or neutered. For unaltered animals, the fee is $8.50. As for spayed or neutered animals, the fee is reduced to $6.50.

Any older adults or anyone with a disability might be eligible for a discount.

Additionally, lifetime licenses are available directly through the Centre County Treasurer’s Office for dogs that have permanent identification, such as a microchip or tattoo.

You are still able to get your licenses in person at the following locations across Centre County.

BELLEFONTE

Centre County Treasurer’s Office – 420 Holmes Street, #105

Lyons Kennels – 1826 Zion Road

MILESBURG

Valley Ace Hardware – 224 Old 220 Road

PLEASANT GAP

Adrian’s Dog House – 141 East College Avenue

PORT MATILDA

Port Matilda Boro Building – 400 South High Street

State College

Patton Township Building – 100 Patton Plaza

The Pet Pub – 507 Benner Pike

Wiscoy for Animals – 424 West Aaron Drive, #100

STORMSTOWN

Halfmoon Township Office Building – 100 Municipal Lane

Centre County Treasurer Colleen Kennedy said there are a few reasons for dog licensing, including the law. If any dog is older than three months, it needs to be licensed.

Licensing is also the best way to find a dog if it were to go missing.

The cost of a license is less than the penalty for getting caught without one. A pet owner with an unregistered pet could face fines up to $300 for each unlicensed dog.

The annual fee for licensed dogs will keep shelters up and running and supports the work by the Pennsylvania Department of Agricultures’ Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

For more information, visit centrecountypa.gov/treasurer, call the Centre County Treasurer’s office at 814-355-6810 or email cbkennedy@centrecountypa.gov.