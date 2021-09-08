Dog found shot in face with shotgun, police investigate

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a dog was found dead from a shotgun wound to the face.

According to the report, the dog was found on the side of Adams Crossing Road in Blacklick Township on Sept. 3. The dog was already dead when it was found. Police noted it suffered a 12 gauge shotgun blast to the face.

State Police out of Ebensburg are also investigating after a border collie was shot in the area of Dysart Road in Clearfield Township. The incident happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 29th.

Anyone with any information on either incident of animal cruelty are asked to call PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.