Dog found dead in bush in Jefferson County, troopers investigating

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for help after a man found his dog dead, possibly due to being shot by an arrow, in a bush on Jan. 1.

Dubois Barracks responded to a call around 2:45 p.m. on New Years Day about a dead dog that had been found in a bush near State Route 322. The owner told police his dog had been missing for about a week. Police say the dog was wounded, with the possibility of it being shot with an arrow.

Anybody with information is asked to anonymously contact 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8744) or fill out their online tip form.

All calls will remain anonymous and all callers may be eligible for a cash reward for information provided leads to an arrest and/or solving the case.