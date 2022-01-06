Dog found dead in bush in Jefferson County, troopers investigating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for help after a man found his dog dead, possibly due to being shot by an arrow, in a bush on Jan. 1.

Dubois Barracks responded to a call around 2:45 p.m. on New Years Day about a dead dog that had been found in a bush near State Route 322. The owner told police his dog had been missing for about a week. Police say the dog was wounded, with the possibility of it being shot with an arrow.

Anybody with information is asked to anonymously contact 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8744) or fill out their online tip form.

All calls will remain anonymous and all callers may be eligible for a cash reward for information provided leads to an arrest and/or solving the case.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss