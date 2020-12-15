Does virtual learning mean an end to snow days? Local school districts weigh in

(WTAJ) — It looks most students in our region will not get a break with a snow day. As many schools plan to continue with remote learning, teachers are the ones who will be impacted the most.

Last month, the Departments of Health and Education directed schools in the counties with substantial community transmission to move to full remote learning.

Juniata Valley School District in Huntingdon county planned to make the switch on Wednesday.

Superintendent Mike Zinobile said the district will be able to follow through with remote instruction regardless of the weather situation. Teachers also have to choice to work from home or school.

Over in Blair County, most teachers and staff at the Altoona Area School District already work from home. For those who don’t, they may need to go asynchronous, or record a lesson and post it to the student portal.

“I can’t guarantee that they can get into the building on Thursday, and I also can’t guarantee they’re gonna be able to get out of the building tomorrow,” Superintendent Dr. Charles Prijatelj said.

Prijatelj added there are no plans to call for a snow day.

“We’re not gonna have a snow day until February 1. We may have some teachers due to connectivity issues brought on by a storm having to prepare or do some sort of asynchronous but for the most part all of our instruction will be synchronous, live instruction,” he said.

And in Bedford County, Bedford Area School District Superintendent Dr. Allen Sell said virtual learning will continue as normal for Wednesday and Thursday, and teachers will work virtually those days, as well.

School districts also plan to continue their meal distributions, but Altoona is moving its to 10 a.m to 12 p.m.