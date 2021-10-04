Dodge vs Harley-Davidson sends driver to UMPC Altoona Hospital

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The driver of a 2002 Harley-Davidson was taken to UMPC Altoona after being hit by a Dodge Ram pickup over the weekend.

According to the report, police say the driver of the Harley was traveling down Saint Thomas Street in Gallitzen just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2nd. The driver of the Dodge pickup was traveling in the opposite direction and was attempting to turn into a private yard. The driver of the truck thought the driver of the Harley was slowing down to let them turn.

The truck then crashed into the bike.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, a 44-year-old male from Gallitzin, was taken to UPMC Altoona for suspected serious injuries. The police report states that he was not wearing a helmet at the time.