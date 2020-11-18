Doctors: COVID-19 cases rising at alarming rate

LEWISTOWN, MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Medical professionals with Geisinger Health said the Coronavirus is still on the rise.

Right now, at the Lewistown Hospital, there are 30 inpatients with COVID-19, which is higher than their patient number in the Spring.

Doctors remain concerned about more cases, especially with the upcoming holidays and hunting season.

The Chief Medical Officer for GLH Dr. Michael Hegstrom, said as people ignore the guidelines in place to keep them safe, like masking and no social gatherings, the virus will exponentially spread.

“One person gets it. They give it to three people. Three people give it to nine people. Nine people give it to 27. That’s how this spreads. The problem is it has a long incubation period, so you get the virus, you’re not sick for five, six, seven days,” he said.

Last week, across the Geisinger System, the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests was 21%.