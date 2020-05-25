Doctor Warns to Continue Social Distancing on Memorial Day

It’s the unofficial start to Summer, the grills will likely be going, pools starting to open and with nicer weather on the way, everyone just wants to enjoy a sunny day.

While doctors say its good to get outside they want to make sure everyone is staying safe.

“Even though the counties are in the yellow phase, the virus is still out there and we still have to follow the CDC and the Department of Health guidelines, so nothing really has changed with those guidelines,” Edward Bzik, M.D., Medical Director for the Emergency Department at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, said.

Dr. Bzik with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, says if you’re planning on doing an activity with just your family you live with, you don’t need to do anything different.

If you are going to be with others outside your household plan ahead.



“If you’re gathering with other people, then you should follow the guidelines, you should wear a mask, and it would be reasonable to check with the people you’re planning to get together with and just make sure no one in that household is sick,” Dr. Bzik, said.

We’re told you shouldn’t be afraid to do your nomral outside activities, but you still have to avoid large gatherings.

​

“Say you’re planning to go to a picnic and then you go to the picnic grounds and you see a large crowd, you probably should change your plans ya’ know, so you have to be flexible,” Dr. Bzik, said.

Remember, it’s good to get outside for some sunlight, just make sure you’re doing it safely and at a distance.