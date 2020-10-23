Doctor explains “COVID fatigue,” other reasons for Coronavirus spike

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second day in a row, Pennsylvania sees over 2,000 new cases of the Coronavirus. It’s the largest increase the Commonwealth has seen, leading local health officials to worry about more to come.

“We have a major concern about that, and we have been preparing for this second wave or the fall resurgence which is what we had been predicting for quite some time,” UPMC’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. David Burwell said.

There are a few reasons for the spike in COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.

The first is what Burwell called “COVID fatigue.”

“They’re reducing and being more lax with the initiatives to mitigate the spread,” he said.

People are also hosting and attending more social gathering.

“People being unmasked and within close contact with people outside of their household, and that’s what’s responsible for fair amount of the increase in our region at this time,” Burwell said.

Another reason for the spike is congregate living. like students in close corridors or a inmate population.

Health officials do usually see a pick up of virus transmission in the Fall and Winter months, which Burwell said adds to the importance of getting a Flu shot.

“If we can protect you from at least one of the viruses at this time, we highly recommend that you do that,” Burwell said.

Burwell said the hospital is prepared for this second wave, adding that they are fully staffing and have plenty of PPE.