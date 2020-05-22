DOC announces plan for reopening of state prisons

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Friday, the Department of Corrections released their reopening plans for state prisons, which include 5 phases.

Currently, state prisons are at level 5 which has the most restrictive conditions.

Several prisons in our region will be moving to level 4 and 3 starting Tuesday, May 26th.

SCI Huntingdon which has been a hot spot and continues to have the most cases in a facility in our region will be moving to the level 4 phase.

SCI Smithfield will also be moving to level 4.

Houtzdale, Rockview, Benner Township, and Somerset will all be moving to level 3.

